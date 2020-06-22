No respite as petrol, diesel prices hiked yet again

No respite for common man as petrol, diesel prices hiked for 16th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 16th straight day on Monday. 

Diesel will now cost 58 paise more per litre in Delhi at Rs 78.85 per litre, while petrol will cost 33 paise more per litre at Rs Rs 79.56 per litre, according to Indian Oil website.  

In Bengaluru, petrol will be costlier by 34 paise per litre at Rs 82.15 per litre, while diesel will cost 55 paise more per litre at Rs 74.98 per litre.

The government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record Rs 10 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 13 on diesel. The two hikes gave the government Rs 2 lakh crore in additional tax revenues.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices to two-decade lows.

International oil prices have since rebounded and oil firms are now adjusting retail rates in line with them.

