No respite from Centre's economic mess: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Narendra Modi government, saying whatever the situation, there is no respite from the "economic mess" it created.

"Come rain or shine, no respite from GOI's economic mess," Rahul wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Come rain or shine, no respite from GOI’s economic mess. pic.twitter.com/v3R9FFhOv4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2021

His comments came as a response to a report which said Indians were selling their gold as the second Covid-19 wave has pushed millions into poverty.

Rahul's comments came as the Congress chalked out a plan to hold press conferences across the country till July 15 to highlight the "failures" of the government.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday held a press conference attacking the Modi government and said the party would raise Modi government's "exploitation and greed" in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and demand a decrease in fuel prices, import duties and "irrational" GST rates.

He expressed hope that other Opposition parties will join hands with it to evolve a joint strategy on the floor of Parliament and corner the government.

Congress will be fielding leaders across 23 cities to hold press conferences before July 15. This includes Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, Bhupesh Bhagel, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Senior leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Mukul Wasnik, who are part of 'Group of 23' or G-23 who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an overhaul of the party, have also been asked to hold press meets.

Sharma will address the media in Jaipur while Tewari will be in Ahmedabad and Tharoor in Chennai.