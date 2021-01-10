No role for SC in resolving political deadlock, say farmers

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the validity of the new farm laws, agitating farmers on Sunday claimed that the apex court had no role in resolving the political deadlock over the farm sector reforms initiated by the Modi government.

Agitating farmers accused the Modi government of abdicating its responsibility in resolving the crisis over the three farm laws and instead waiting for the Supreme Court to decide on the legal validity of the reforms.

The farmers’ agitation on the borders of the national capital entered the 46th day on Sunday with the farmers declaring that they would not lift the siege on Delhi till the three laws were repealed.

“The Supreme Court does not and cannot have any role in resolving a political deadlock over anti-farmer laws which the BJP has enacted under pressure from corporates,” the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said.

The eighth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the Centre ended in a deadlock on Friday, with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar suggesting to the protestors to wait for the Supreme Court decision on the petitions challenging the legal validity of the three laws.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ organisations on Sunday began registrations for signing up volunteers for the Republic Day tractor parade they plan to take out in the national capital to emphasise their demand for repeal of the laws.

The apex court had earlier sought the Centre’s response on a batch of pleas against the three contentious farm laws – the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

While hearing the pleas on the issue of farmers' protest, the Supreme Court had on December 17 observed that the agitation should be allowed to continue “without impediment” and it will not “interfere” with it as the right to protest was a fundamental right.