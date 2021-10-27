'No specific denial by Centre': Supreme Court sets up panel to probe Pegasus snooping matter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that there has been no specific denial by Centre in the issue, and thus the apex court has no option but to accept the submissions of petitioner prima facie.

The top court said that it has appointed an expert committee whose function will be overseen by the Supreme Court.

"Violation of right to privacy, freedom of speech, as alleged in pleas, needs to be examined," the court noted.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran.

The apext court said that it was an extremely uphill task to select members of expert panel who are free from prejudices.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

