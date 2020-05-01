No state foundation day events in Gujarat due to COVID-19

The Gujarat government did not hold any event in celebration of the 60th foundation day of the state on Friday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his video message, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged the people to take a pledge on the state's foundation day that they will wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly to keep coronavirus at bay.

He urged the people to celebrate the day at home and called upon them to come together to defeat the virus.

Rupani also asked the people to upload their videos of taking the pledge to fight COVID-19 on social media and share it with the hashtag 'VijaySankalp'.

In a video message, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel urged the people to come together and free Gujarat from the pandemic by observing social distancing norms and wearing masks.

Among many other leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the state on the occasion.

"Many congratulations to the people of Gujarat on the Foundation Day. People of Gujarat are known for their determination. Gujaratis gave their special contribution in many fields. I wish that Gujarat keeps achieving new milestones in the future too. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat," he said.

Gujarat was carved out of Bombay State on this day in 1960.