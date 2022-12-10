No summit between Modi, Putin due to scheduling issues

The year 2022 is set to end without a formal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, even as India’s “this-is-not-an-era-of-war” refrain is being repeatedly cited by the United States and the other western nations to condemn Russia’s special military operations in Ukraine.

Sources in New Delhi said on Friday that the Modi-Putin summit could not be held this year due to “scheduling issues”. New Delhi, however, expects the Russian President to visit the national capital of India in September 2023, when the Prime Minister would host the 18th G20 summit.

Modi had hosted Putin in New Delhi on December 6 last year for the 21st India-Russia annual summit. The Prime Minister was expected to visit Moscow this year for the 22nd summit with the Russian President this year. The two sides could not schedule the summit though.

The two leaders however had a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16 last. It was during that meeting that Modi subtly nudged Putin to do his bit to end Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, stating that it was not the era of war.

New Delhi over the past few months has been drawing flak from the US and the other western nations, not only for refusing to join them in condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine – primarily in view of its decades-old strategic partnership with and its dependence on the former Soviet Union nation for military hardware. India is also circumventing sanctions imposed by the US and the other western nations on Russia and continuing bilateral trade. It has also increased oil and coal imports from Russia.

Modi’s “it-is-not-the-era-of-war” appeal to Putin, however, had been hailed by the media and the governments in the western nations. It found resonance in the joint communiqué, which the G20 adopted at the end of its 17th summit at Bali in Indonesia last month. Putin did not attend the summit in Bali and instead sent his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to represent Russia in the G20 summit, which was overshadowed by the escalating tension between the western nations and the former Soviet Union republic.