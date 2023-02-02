No supply disruption due to high demand: Power minister

Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said that there will be no disruption in electricity supply due to high demand during summer.

“The government is prepared. There will not be any disruptions in supply. If required, we will not hesitate to import coal and mandate thermal plants to run at full capacity for the purpose,” he told media persons here.

He also said that blending (of imported coal) has been happening earlier and so he has no hesitation at all in blending.

Singh assured that there is not going to be any shortage of coal.

He stated that as far as section 11 is concerned "if there is a need ...then I will do (impose) that".

In May 2022, the Ministry of Power issued a directive under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, stating that all imported coal-based power plants shall operate and generate power at their full capacity to meet the growing demand.

As per the directive, all states and power-generating companies (gencos) based on domestic coal were mandated to import at least 10 per cent of their fuel requirement for blending with domestic coal for meeting the growing demand for electricity.

The directive by the ministry was valid till October 31, 2022.

Earlier, Singh in his written answer in Lok Sabha said that the Indian power system has already met a record power demand of 211.6 GW in June 2022. During the current year 2023, the power demand is expected to be around 225 GW during summer.

Singh also briefed the media on the First Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting to be held in Bengaluru on February 5 to 7.

He said India is hosting the prestigious G20 summit this year, the premier forum for international cooperation.