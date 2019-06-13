No survivors in crashed AN-32 in Arunachal: IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that all 13 personnel, who had boarded the AN-32 on June 3, died in the crash, which took place near Payum in Arunachal Pradesh, close to China border.

"Eight members of the rescue team reached the crash site. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors in the aircraft," IAF tweeted this afternoon.

The AN-32, the transport aircraft with 13 persons on board had crashed on June 3, 33 minutes after it took off from Jorhat Air Force Station in eastern Assam for Mechuka advance landing ground close to China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The victims are Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader LH Vinod, flight lieutenant R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, Warrant Officer K K Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircraft Man SK Singh, Leading Aircraft Man Pankaj, Non Combatant (Enrolled) Putali and Non Combatant (Enrolled) Rajesh Kumar

"IAF pays tribute to the brave air warriors who lost their lives in AN-32 crash and stands with the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace," IAF further tweeted.

A MI-17 helicopter had sighted the wreckage of the aircraft on Tuesday but it could not land at the crash site. As many as 15 mountaineers, including two Everesters, were airlifted on Wednesday afternoon but they too could not reach the site due to bad weather and thick vegetation.

An official statement said the aircraft took off at 12.27pm but lost control with ground agencies near Gatte in West Siang district. "The aircraft that lost control at Payum after takeoff from Jorhat appears to have turned left towards Mechuka from Gasheng village and lost its control near Gatte. The area has tough topography and terrain and retrieving the remains may take some time," said a statement issued by West Siang district administration.

Family members of the victims are at the Jorhat Air Force Station.