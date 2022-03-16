No urgent hearing: SC to examine hijab case after holi

No urgent hearing: SC to examine pleas challenging hijab verdict after holi

The Karnataka HC on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in classrooms and said that wearing the headscarf was not an essential religious practice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 11:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would hear the pleas challenging the Karnataka HC verdict denying permission to wear hijab in classrooms after the Holi vacations, not urgently.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in classrooms and said that wearing the headscarf did not come under an essential religious practice. It also said that uniforms impose reasonable restrictions and must be followed.

More to follow...

 

