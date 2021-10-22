No VIP culture in our 'science-based' vaccination drive: PM lauds 100 crore landmark in address to nation

Hailing the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. He asserted that there was "VIP culture" in the drive.
In an address to the nation, the prime minister urged people to keep following Covid protocol during the festival season and not drop their guard.
"It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based," Modi said.
From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science and science-based approach has been involved in all processes, he asserted.
Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine', he noted.
The country, he said, had only one mantra — that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination.
"That's why it was ensured that VIP culture was not allowed," he said.
