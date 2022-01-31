Nobody losing jobs due to Covid-19 vaccine mandates: Centre to SC

Nobody losing jobs due to vaccine mandate: Centre to SC

The bench said it might not be possible for this court to decide issues related to vaccine mandates because there may be numerous situations

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jan 31 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 20:38 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Monday opposed in the Supreme Court a contention that people were losing their jobs and rations allegedly due to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates issued by various states and authorities.

"Nobody is losing anything”, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai which was hearing a matter also related to disclosure of data on clinical trials of the vaccines.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Dr Jacob Puliyel, who is a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, said people were losing their jobs and rations due to vaccine mandates. Besides, they are not able to move around freely as a result of it, he said.

The bench said it might not be possible for this court to decide issues related to vaccine mandates because there may be numerous situations. 

The court, however, agreed to consider the main petition related to disclosure of trial data on vaccines.

The Union government had earlier told the top court, in a separate case, that its guidelines do not envisage any forcible Covid-19 vaccination without obtaining consent of the concerned individual.

It reiterated its stand that no person can be vaccinated against his or her wishes.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Supreme Court
India News

