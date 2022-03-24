Nobody to be permitted to make fake Covid-19 ex gratia claims: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said nobody can be permitted to misuse Rs 50,000 ex gratia payment to next of kin of Covid-19 victims, as it allowed the Centre to start random scrutiny of the 5 per cent of the claims made in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Maharashtra.

"This court passed the order to pay ex gratia amount keeping in mind the humanity and the sufferings of the family members who lost one of their family members due to Covid-19. Therefore, nobody can be permitted to misuse it. This is also against morality and is unethical, and it can never be accepted," a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said.

In a written order passed in a PIL filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the bench accepted a submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that following approximately 7,38,610 claims in four states, it may be very difficult to verify each one of those.

“We permit the NDMA/Union of India, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to carry out the random scrutiny of 5 per cent of the claim applications by the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Maharashtra at the first instance," the bench added.

The bench directed the States to assist in carrying out the scrutiny of the claim applications, to be undertaken within a period of three months and submit the report before it.

“If it is found that anybody has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and liable to be punished accordingly," the bench said.

With regard to Mehta’s suggestion of fixing four weeks’ time limit to file the claims, the bench said it is too short and the family would need some reasonable time to recover from the death and sorrow.

“Therefore, we deem it appropriate to fix the outer limit of 60 days from today to file the claims for compensation in case the death occurred due to Covid-19 prior to March 20, 2022. For future deaths, 90 days’ time is provided from the date of death to file the claim for compensation," the bench said.

The bench further said in case of extreme hardship, if any claimant could not make an application within the time prescribed, it will be open for him to approach the grievance redressal committee, which should consider the plea on merits.

Check out DH's latest videos: