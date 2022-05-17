Noida’s India Expo Centre to host World Dairy Summit in September

International Dairy Federation (IDF)’s World Dairy Summit 2022 will be organised in the National Capital Region in September this year. This was announced at a curtain-raiser event on Tuesday, where it was also conveyed that dairy industry stakeholders from over 40 countries would participate in the September summit.

Chairing the event, Sanjeev Balyan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, expressed his delight about India being a host. “It is a matter of great delight that India has got the opportunity to host the World Dairy Summit after 48 years,” he said at the curtain-raiser of the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022.

The summit will be held at the Greater Noida Expo Centre (India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida) from September 12-15, 2022.

“The world’s growth rate in this sector is just two per cent, while the growth rate in our country is six per cent. The growth rate in this sector in India will further grow in the near future,” he stated.

India holds the top position in milk production in the world. “Our production is 21 crore tonnes per annum. The availability of milk in the world is 310 gram per day, while we are at 427 gram per day. So, there is a big positive difference,” Balyan exclaimed.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman of National Dairy Development Board and the Member Secretary of Indian National Committee of IDF, said that the dairy sector is pivotal for boosting India’s rural economy as it provides income opportunities to about eight crore farmers.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said that the World Dairy Summit is the first physical event after the Covid-19 pandemic organised by the International Dairy Federation.

Piercristiano Brazzale, President of International Dairy Federation, said India is the most important country in the world in the dairy sector. Underlining that IDF is a “global organisation”, Brazzale said, “IDF cares about all dairy chains, and we give all science-based support to the dairy sector.”

Caroline Emond, Director General of IDF, said the World Dairy Summit will be a great opportunity for dairy farmers, leaders, experts, scientists, professionals and academics to connect, learn and get inspired. “India’s success story of women empowerment will be shared with the world through the World Dairy Summit, where we can learn that dairy is an engine of development in India,” she said.

World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world. The participants’ profile includes CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, and government representatives etc, a statement read.