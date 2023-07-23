Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' sparks controversy after sex scene features Bhagavad Gita

Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan's latest, has stirred controversy among some Indian moviegoers given that a particular scene in the film depicts two of the lead actors sharing an intimate moment even as they refer to Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita.

The sex scene in question features Irish actor Cillian Murphy - who plays J Robert Oppenheimer - known commonly as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb', and American actress Florence Pugh - who essays the role of Jean Tatlock, the troubled psychiatrist with whom Oppenheimer was romantically involved.

In the scene, Tatlock asks Oppenheimer if he speaks Sanskrit, surprised at seeing the Bhagavad Gita on his shelf. Oppenheimer responds by saying that he is still learning. When Tatlock proceeds to inquire about a particular phrase, Oppenheimer translates, "I am become death, destroyer of worlds", and the two share an intimate moment.

Also Read | ‘Barbenheimer’ is a huge Hollywood moment and maybe the last for a while

This scene has sparked some outrage on Twitter.

One user, claiming to be "perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood", wrote, "Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist," adding the hashtag 'BoycottOpenheimer'.

Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer pic.twitter.com/Gvgi5Brsx4 — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 21, 2023

Notably, Hinduism is a religion and not a race.

Using the same hashtag, another user came to the defence of the Censor Board, writing, "It's not the fault of the BJP, but the fault of Nolen himself. Nothing significant can be done by censoring the seen (sic)".

It's not the fault of the BJP, but the fault of Nolen himself. Nothing significant can be done by censoring the seen. At least they can show the reference to Gita in a more neutral context. That's the least they could do :(#BoycottOpenheimer — Debabrata Das (@Debabrata52195) July 22, 2023

Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, Government of India, wrote an open letter to Nolan, terming the scene a "disturbing attack on Hinduism" and appealed to the director to remove the scene worldwide.

. @OppenheimerATOM

To,

Mr Christopher Nolan

Director , Oppenheimer film Date : July 22, 2023 Reg: Film Oppenheimer’s disturbing attack on Hinduism Dear Mr Christopher Nolan, Namaste from Save Culture Save India Foundation. It has come to our notice that the movie… — Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) July 22, 2023

He also urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to "investigate", demanding that "those involved" be "severely punished". Mahurkar wrote, "A scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse (sic)".

MOVIE OPPENHEIMER’S ATTACK ON BHAGWAD GEETA Press Release of Save Culture Save India Foundation Date: July 22, 2023 It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing… pic.twitter.com/RmJI0q9pXi — Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) July 22, 2023

Oppenheimer opened in India on Friday to positive reviews and has reportedly amassed close to Rs 30 crore at the box office in two days. A Universal Pictures project, it also stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the film a U/A rating, making it suitable for viewers above 13 years, after studio Universal Pictures cut some scenes to reduce its length.

In the US, the movie has been rated 'R– Restricted', which means viewers under 17 would require an accompanying parent or adult guardian. This is Nolan's first R-rated film.

There was no immediate response from CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and other members of the censor board.

The Peaky Blinders actor, while promoting the movie revealed that he had read the Gita to prepare for Oppenheimer. "It was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring", Murphy said.

(With inputs from PTI)