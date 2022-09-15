Nora Fatehi being quizzed in money laundering case

Nora Fatehi being quizzed in Rs 200-cr money laundering case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 13:22 ist
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in Delhi for questioning in Rs 200 crore money laundering case related to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nora Fatehi
India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 