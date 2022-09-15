Nora Fatehi leaves EOW office after five-hour grilling

Nora Fatehi leaves EOW office after five-hour grilling

The EOW is likely to question Fatehi again

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 22:38 ist
Nora Fatehi. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood personality Nora Fatehi left the office of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being grilled for more than five hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Pinky Irani, an associate of Chandrashekhar, was also grilled along with Fatehi. Both were confronted with each other by the EOW officials, who said they had to clear a few things.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi appears before Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh extortion case

After leaving the EOW office, Fatehi didn't speak to the waiting mediapersons.

Earlier, the EOW had said that there were contradictions in the statements given by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Irani in connection with the case. The two were questioned by the EOW officials on Wednesday.

Now, the EOW is likely to question both Fatehi and Irani again.

"We wanted to clarify a few things hence we had called Irani and Fatehi," said a senior police official.

The official said that Fatehi has said many times that she didn't know about the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nora Fatehi
Economic Offences Wing
India News

What's Brewing

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

 