Normal life affected in Andamans due to trade strike

Only emergency services have been kept out of the purview of the bandh called from 6 am to 6 pm

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Apr 12 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 15:50 ist
Port Blair: Shops and business establishments closed during a 12-hour trade bandh called by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry cross the Union Territory, in Port Blair. Credit: PTI Photo

Normal life was affected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including capital Port Blair, due to a 12-hour strike called by an industry body over several demands.

Shops and business establishments remained shut in many areas including Aberdeen Bazar, Bathubasti and Junglighat areas of Port Blair and commercial vehicles remained off the roads during the bandh called by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

Only emergency services have been kept out of the purview of the bandh called from 6 am to 6 pm.

ACCI said the strike was called over several issues, including a steep hike in power tariff, arbitrary increase in circle rates of land, non-registration of flats, and demand for better infrastructure and ease of doing business.

It also raised concerns over the stoppage of conversion of land from commercial to household and vice versa, delay in requisite approval for building plan from the defence, and non-issuance of NOC to commercial vehicles in Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep.

Also Read: NGT stays Great Nicobar Island project, forms panel to examine it

ACCI president Surendra Prahladka said, "The strike was successful as most of the traders supported our cause. Business establishments in not only Port Blair but also far-flung islands remained closed since morning. Tourism activities have also been halted."

Prahladka earlier said that the bandh was also supported by 30 affiliated business associations.

Girish Arora, president of the Hoteliers' Association in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and former ACCI president also thanked the business community for extending support to the traders' body.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ACCI said, "Trade and industry in our islands have been struggling for a long time. ACCI had submitted various representations to Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi requesting his intervention to resolve the issues that are hampering the economic growth of the archipelago but no action was taken."

"On the contrary, several unfair decisions including a substantial increase in registration charges and power tariffs were taken over the years. Harmful policies, lack of infrastructure and gross negligence of the sector by the administration have severely impacted our businesses," it added.

