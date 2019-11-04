1 dead, 13 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A civilian was killed and 13 others were injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, police said.
The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.
While one person died in the attack, 13 others were injured, two of them critically, they said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)