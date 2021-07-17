1 dead, 20 hurt as pvt bus overturns in MP's Anuppur

1 dead, 20 injured as private bus overturns in MP's Anuppur

The accident occurred around 9 am when the bus, with 25 people on board, was heading to Shahdol

PTI
PTI, Anuppur,
  • Jul 17 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 15:27 ist
A case has been registered and further probe is underway. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and 20 others injured when a private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 am when the bus, with 25 people on board, was heading to Shahdol from Amarkantak, Jaithari police station in-charge K K Tripathi said. According to passengers, the driver was driving rashly and speeding, causing the bus to overturn at Baihar Ghat.

A 27-year-old man died on the spot, while 20 other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital in Anuppur, he said.

The driver and other bus staffers fled the scene, following the accident, Tripathi said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Bus accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 