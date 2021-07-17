1 dead, 20 injured as private bus overturns in MP's Anuppur

One person was killed and 20 others injured when a private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred around 9 am when the bus, with 25 people on board, was heading to Shahdol from Amarkantak, Jaithari police station in-charge K K Tripathi said. According to passengers, the driver was driving rashly and speeding, causing the bus to overturn at Baihar Ghat.
A 27-year-old man died on the spot, while 20 other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital in Anuppur, he said.
The driver and other bus staffers fled the scene, following the accident, Tripathi said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.
