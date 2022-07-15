1 dead, 3 hurt as boulders hit moving car in Kullu

1 dead, 3 hurt as boulders hit moving car in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

The boulders hit the car following a landslide

PTI
PTI, Shimla ,
  • Jul 15 2022, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 11:01 ist
A car buried under the debris after a landslide due to heavy rainfall, at Vikasnagar in Shimla on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Credit: PTI

One person died and three were injured as boulders hit a moving car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a senior disaster management official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Bagipul in Nirmand tehsil around 10.45 pm on Thursday, he said.

The deceased was identified as Devanand of Solan district, while Sanjeev Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Akshay Kumar sustained injuries, the official added.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Rampur for treatment, he said. 

Himachal Pradesh
Landslide
Disaster Management Department
India News

