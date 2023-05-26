1 held in UP for sharing objectionable photos of PM

1 held in UP for sharing objectionable photos of Modi, Shah, Adityanath on social media: Police

The accused was arrested from the Ghantaghar area on Wednesday night and sent to jail on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • May 26 2023, 07:27 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 07:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a man from Kosikalan town in this Uttar Pradesh district and sent him to jail for allegedly sharing objectionable morphed pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social media platform.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said police had received information that Kasim, a local resident, tried to disturb the peace in the area by sharing the objectionable pictures posted on Facebook.

The accused was arrested from the Ghantaghar area on Wednesday night and sent to jail on Thursday, the SP added.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

