1 killed, 1 hurt as bikes collide head on, catch fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

A man was burnt alive while another was injured when two motorcycles collided head on and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred in Gangapur city late in the evening, they said, adding that one of the motorcycle drivers was burnt alive.
Also Read | 12 wedding guests killed in bus accident in Odisha
Police said the deceased is yet to be identified and efforts are being made to ascertain his identity.
The injured man is under treatment at a nearby hospital.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Once in a blue moon
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards
Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities
Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space
First UP district with 100% piped water connections
Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit