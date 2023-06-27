1 killed as bikes collide, catch fire in Rajasthan

1 killed, 1 hurt as bikes collide head on, catch fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

The incident occurred in Gangapur city late in the evening, they said, adding that one of the motorcycle drivers was burnt alive.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 27 2023, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 06:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was burnt alive while another was injured when two motorcycles collided head on and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Gangapur city late in the evening, they said, adding that one of the motorcycle drivers was burnt alive.

Also Read | 12 wedding guests killed in bus accident in Odisha

Police said the deceased is yet to be identified and efforts are being made to ascertain his identity.

The injured man is under treatment at a nearby hospital.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
Accident
Road accidents

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies

Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

 