1 killed, 14 injured in blast outside court complex in J&K's Udhampur

One person was killed and 14 injured on Wednesday in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Police sources said a mysterious blast took place at Salathia Chowk near the tehsil office in Udhampur district.

One person was killed on the spot and 14 others injured in this explosion. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been surrounded.

"The actual cause of the explosion is being ascertained", sources said.

