1 killed, 2 critically injured as assailants open fire at liquor shop in Gurugram

A man was killed and two others critically injured when armed assailants allegedly opened fire at a crowded liquor shop in the Manesar area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 8.30 pm in Panchgaon when two men arrived at the shop and fired more than 15 rounds, they said.

Three customers Sandeep, a resident of Bhahila Village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan, were hit by bullets and rushed to a hospital, police said.

Also Read: Gurugram: Landlord arrested for killing tenant over unpaid rent

Doctors declared Sandeep as brought dead, they said, adding Sharma and Prasad, who were critically injured, are undergoing treatment at the facility.

The liquor shop owner, Kuldeep Singh, said a few days ago he received a call from a foreign number wherein the caller threatened him that he should hand over the shop to him.

After the firing incident, he again received a call from the same number and the caller claimed responsibility for the attack, Singh, a resident of Bohra Kalan village, said.

"I was at the office behind the liquor shop and came out after hearing the sound of bullets. I shouted at the assailants and they fled the scene. After that I got a call from a foreign number and the caller said it was the consequences of not giving away the shop. The caller threatened to kill me," he said in his complaint to the police.

Police said an FIR-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 2 has been registered against an unidentified caller and shooters under sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 1205-54-59 of the Arms Act at Manesar police station

"A shooting incident occurred at a liquor shop near Pachgaon last night. Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and customers at the liquor shop. In this incident, one person died while two others were critically injured. We are trying to identify the shooters," said Station House Officer Savit Kumar.