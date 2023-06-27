1 killed, 3 hurt in clash between 2 groups over dumping of dung in Gurugram

A clash between two groups of people over dumping dung in a village in the Sohna area here has left one dead and three injured, police said on Monday.

On a complaint from the family members of the deceased, an FIR was lodged against 14 named accused and others at the Sohna city police station. A police team has been deployed in Mohammadpur Gurjar village.

Police said the incident took place at around 4 pm on Sunday when a dispute between the two groups over dumping dung in the village pond land turned into a bloody clash. Four people -- a couple from one side and two others from the other side -- were injured in the clash, police said.

According to complainant Isab Khan, the accused brutally thrashed his sons Salman and Jumme and the latter's wife Zarina with sticks. Khan said accused Akbar and Khurshid beat up Salman badly, leading to serious injuries. The villagers rushed the injured to the civil hospital in Sohna. Salman was subsequently referred to a Gurugram hospital where he died during treatment.

Also Read | Karnataka man slits friend's throat, drinks his blood

The FIR has been lodged against Ruksana, Sohail, Saddam, Irfan, Miskina, Sahil, Najam Rahul, Nooren, Khurshid, Ameena, Razia, Noornisha, Mubeen, Subhani and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder).

"We have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to nab the accused. All the accused are absconding. A police team has been deployed for precaution and the accused will be arrested at the earliest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Siddhant Jain said.