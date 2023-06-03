1 killed, 3 ill after mound of earth collapses in UP

1 killed, 3 ill after mound of earth collapses in UP's Kaushambi

The incident occurred within the Kokhraj police station limits

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jun 03 2023, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 10:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year-old woman was killed and three others were taken ill as a mound of earth they were digging for household work collapsed on them in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred within the Kokhraj police station limits, they added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in head-on collision between car, bike in Bahraich

Natthi Devi (40) and three other women hailing from Kasia Pashchim village had gone to fetch mud from outside the village on Friday for painting a house when the mound they were digging collapsed on them, Kokhraj Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Maurya said.

The villagers present nearby rushed to the spot and informed the police, who with the help of the villagers pulled all four out of the debris, but by then Natthi Devi (40) had died, the officer said.

The three other women have been admitted to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 