1 killed, 6 hurt as bus falls into ditch in UP's Shamli

One person was killed and six others including two women were seriously injured when their speeding bus turned over and fell into a ditch on a highway in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on Panipat-Shamli highway near Manna Majra village in Shamli district in the evening when the driver lost control of the bus leading to the vehicle falling into the ditch, SHO Yashpal Dhama said.

According to the SHO, the deceased was identified as Waseem (26).

The injured have been admitted a nearby hospital.