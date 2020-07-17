1 killed, 6 hurt as bus falls into ditch in UP's Shamli

1 killed, 6 hurt as bus falls into ditch in UP's Shamli

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 17 2020, 01:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 01:57 ist

One person was killed and six others including two women were seriously injured when their speeding bus turned over and fell into a ditch on a highway in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on Panipat-Shamli highway near Manna Majra village in Shamli district in the evening when the driver lost control of the bus leading to the vehicle falling into the ditch, SHO Yashpal Dhama said.

According to the SHO, the deceased was identified as Waseem (26).

The injured have been admitted a nearby hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Shamli

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 