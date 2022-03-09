1 killed, 7 injured in blast in J&K's Udhampur

1 killed, 7 injured in blast outside court complex in J&K's Udhampur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 14:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and seven were injured in a blast outside district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town, according to PTI quoting officials. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
blast

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

Road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

Freedom of Afghans over the wall or through the desert

Freedom of Afghans over the wall or through the desert

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

 