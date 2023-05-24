10 booked in Indore for distributing 'objectionable' pamphlets against RSS and Bajrang Dal

Police have registered an FIR against 10 persons in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly distributing objectionable pamphlets against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal, a police official said on Wednesday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint lodged by a 45-year-old woman, said Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur. "The case was registered against nearly 10 unidentified persons under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint stated that the pamphlets, which were distributed on the night of May 20, allegedly used objectionable words against the RSS and the Bajrang Dal," he said.

"The identity of the people who distributed the pamphlets is yet to be established. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage," he said. Another police official said the pamphlets, published in the backdrop of the issue of religious conversion, were addressed to young women. The pamphlets, titled "Open Letter", have "Your Faithful Brother" printed as the sender at the end, he said. Two days back, the Indore police arrested a 23-year-old man on the charge of raping a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, and pressuring her to change her religion. The woman lodged the complaint following an altercation with the man after watching "The Kerala Story", the police said.