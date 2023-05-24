MP: 10 booked for pamphlets against RSS, Bajrang Dal

10 booked in Indore for distributing 'objectionable' pamphlets against RSS and Bajrang Dal

The First Information Report was registered based on a complaint lodged by a 45-year-old woman, said Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • May 24 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 18:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have registered an FIR against 10 persons in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly distributing objectionable pamphlets against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal, a police official said on Wednesday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint lodged by a 45-year-old woman, said Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur. "The case was registered against nearly 10 unidentified persons under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint stated that the pamphlets, which were distributed on the night of May 20, allegedly used objectionable words against the RSS and the Bajrang Dal," he said.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief CP Joshi

"The identity of the people who distributed the pamphlets is yet to be established. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage," he said. Another police official said the pamphlets, published in the backdrop of the issue of religious conversion, were addressed to young women. The pamphlets, titled "Open Letter", have "Your Faithful Brother" printed as the sender at the end, he said. Two days back, the Indore police arrested a 23-year-old man on the charge of raping a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, and pressuring her to change her religion. The woman lodged the complaint following an altercation with the man after watching "The Kerala Story", the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
RSS
Bajrang Dal
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

 