10 children fall ill after consuming food at wedding function in UP's Badaun

10 kids fall ill after consuming food at wedding in UP

PTI
PTI, Budaun (UP),
  • May 08 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten children were hospitalised following complaints of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming food at a wedding function here, a health department official said on Monday.

The suspected case of food poisoning took place in Ushait area on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney said.

The children have been admitted to a district hospital, he said, adding that they are now out of danger.

The health and food departments of the district administration have collected samples of the food that was served at the function, Varshney said.

A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Food Poisoning

