10 children fall ill after consuming food at wedding function in UP's Badaun

Ten children were hospitalised following complaints of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming food at a wedding function here, a health department official said on Monday.
The suspected case of food poisoning took place in Ushait area on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney said.
Also Read: India adds 1,839 Covid infections, active cases down to 25,178
The children have been admitted to a district hospital, he said, adding that they are now out of danger.
The health and food departments of the district administration have collected samples of the food that was served at the function, Varshney said.
A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?
Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter