10 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Ten civilians were injured as militants hurled a grenade towards security forces in the congested Hari Singh High street near city centre Lal Chowk, here, on Tuesday.

A police official said the militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle of security forces near Hari Singh High Street.

However, it missed the intended target and exploded on the road, causing splinter injuries to ten civilians, he said.

The injured civilians were shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital for treatment.

Reports said immediately after the incident, security forces launched a search operation to nab the attackers.