10 injured after gas leak triggers explosion at Kashmir hospital

At least ten people were injured when a gas cylinder blasted at a maternity hospital in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

An official said that the explosion, probably due to leakage in heating gas, occurred at a ticket counter of the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) Anantnag, 55 kms from here, resulting in injuries to at least 10 persons, including some hospital employees.

He said the injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment. “All the persons have received minor injuries," he added.

Meanwhile, the administration said that the government will bear the cost of treatment for all those injured in the blast.

