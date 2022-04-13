10 more children test positive for Covid-19 in Noida

10 more children test positive for Covid-19 in Noida

The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, now stands at 90

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Apr 13 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Ten more children have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive for the infection in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children.

The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 90, the department said in a statement.

"Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the Covid-19 tests held in their schools.

"The schools have not reported the cases. Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel.

He had said on Monday that a private school in Noida had informed the health department that 10 of its students and three teachers have tested positive for the infection.

That school has moved to online mode of teaching till next week, the official had said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Noida
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
children

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

 