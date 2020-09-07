10 more succumb to Covid-19 in Rajasthan; toll at 1,147

Rajasthan reported 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the state's toll to 1,147, a health department bulletin said.

The state also reported 722 fresh cases of the disease. The total number of people infected by Covid-19 in the state now stands at 91,678, of which 15,562 are undergoing treatment.

The new cases were registered in various districts, including Jaipur (108), Jodhpur (81), Kota (78), Alwar (64), Bikaner (38), Bundi (33), Ajmer (32) and Rajsamand (three).

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to the bulletin, 73,823 people have been discharged so far.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 289, followed by 110 in Jodhpur, 83 in Bikaner, 80 in Kota, 78 in Ajmer and 72 in Bharatpur, 47 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 30 each in Udaipur and Alwar, 23 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur.