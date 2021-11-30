10 water bodies in Delhi to be declared wetlands

As many as 10 water bodies in the national capital would be declared wetlands by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

The identified water bodies are: Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Smriti Van (Kondli), Smriti Van (Vasant Kunj), Najafgarh Jheel, Welcome Jheel, Daryapur Kalan, Sultanpur Dabas, Poth Kalan (Sardar Sarovar Lake), says a report by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society.

According to the report, the water quality of these water bodies will be assessed by land agencies that need to do water testing or sampling of all water bodies every month or at least eight times in a year as per Indicative Guidelines for restoration of water bodies of Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

One time assessment of water quality was done from March to May 2020.

As per the report, of the total sampled water bodies, 115 met the water quality criteria of Class D (Propagation of Wildlife and Fisheries).

Meanwhile, master trainers were created towards the celebration of Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsava in which 787 school teachers trained on wetland values.

Besides, eco clubs were organised in which 2,000 plus schools and colleges participated. Along with that wetland mitras -- 27 in total, will assist the authority in conservation on a pro-bono basis.

The first meeting of Wetland Mitras was convened on August 31, 2021.

They will identify neighbourhood waterbodies and their threats or challenges for Wetland Authority will take up remedial action.

In addition to these, seven districts identified model ponds (North, North West, South, South West, New Delhi, North East and West).

The benchmarks for model ponds have been prepared and sent to all district magistrates, the report claimed.

