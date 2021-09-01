10-year-old girl raped in UP's Amethi

A minor girl was raped by a 17-year-old youth in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint, the 10-year-old girl’s family members said that she was playing on August 30 when the youth took her to the fields and raped her.

The family members also said that she was bleeding for three days and narrated her plight to the doctor.

Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Singh said a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being probed.