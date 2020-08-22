10-yr-old married to her rapist; given triple talaq in UP's Muzaffarnagar

UP: 10-yr-old married to her rapist; given triple talaq

  • Aug 22 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 15:48 ist

 A 10-year-old girl has allegedly married to her rapist almost six months ago and then given triple talaq, a child care helpline representative said in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

The helpline has handed over the case to the police.

The incident came to light when a team from the helpline visited her for counselling at a village under the district's Budhana police station on August 6.

According to helpline in-charge Punam Sharma, the victim alleged that she was married to her sister's brother-in-law on February 16.

The accused, a resident of Shamli district, left the girl to her parents’ house on August 4 after which she approached the helpline, she said.

Budhana SHO K P Singh said they have started an investigation into the allegations and have called the accused on Monday for further action. 

