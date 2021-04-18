100 ICU beds left in Delhi, situation grim: Kejriwal

In a swamp of grim news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the situation in national capital is dire. There is an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and ICU beds and at the moment there are only about 100 ICU beds remaining, he said.

Also read: India stares at crisis as it hits record 2.61 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths

Kejriwal said he has been in touch with the Centre and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to increase the number of beds and provide oxygen in this desperate situation. He also said that just over 24 hours, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the Union Territory has risen by six percentage points to 30%.

दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण की मौजूदा स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/OsuXDGFy0e — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2021

"It is worrisome that the positivity rate increased from 24% to 30% in the last 24 hours. Delhi has less than 100 ICU beds left and there is wisespread oxygen shortage. I spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan and Amit Shah regarding the lack of beds and oxygen and informed them that we're in dire need," Kejriwal said addressing a press conference.

Delhi is now the worst hit city in India with daily cases surpassing Mumbai.