1000% rise in Covid-19 positive cases, 293 deaths in J&K in April

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded around 1000% increase in Covid-19 active cases this month with numbers reaching 28,350 on April 30 from 2874 on April 1.

In the same period 293 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported out of the total 2283, recorded during the pandemic, which is nearly 13% deaths in one month.

On Friday alone, J&K recorded 3,532 new Covid-19 positive cases and 30 deaths which is the highest single day spike since the pandemic hit the Union Territory in March 2020. J&K has reported over 3,000 cases for the fourth day in a row reporting 13,000 cases in just 96 hours.

Exactly a month back on March 31, J&K had recorded 359 Covid-19 positive cases and just one death. The number of fatalities due to Covid-19 too has witnessed a spike. In the last seven days, J&K has reported over 180 deaths due to the infection.

As of now, the administration claims to be prepared for any challenge with enough bed capacity, oxygen, drugs and manpower to tackle any emerging situation. However, doctors on ground said that at this pace of positive cases the reported situation would be difficult to handle in coming days.

Dr Salim Khan, who heads the department of community medicine at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, says cases are increasing at a faster pace and the percentage of patients who need hospitalisation is also increasing, which poses a great challenge for the infrastructure and preparedness

“At current pace even if five per cent of the cases reported every day need oxygen, we are looking at a very scary picture in May,” he cautioned.

As per the health department 3,113 hospital beds have been exclusively designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 1,576 are occupied, 1,213 patients are on oxygen support and 62 are on ventilators.