10,000 safety kits distributed among Mumbai cops

The police department in the state is under considerable pressure in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the police are conducting their responsibilities in the best possible way. But while on duty, police personnel should take care of their health, the government is always in their support, assured Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today.

He was speaking at a function held to distribute safety kits and special plastic masks to police personnel at Mumbai Police Commissionerate today.

Mumbai CP Paramvir Singh, DCP (Law & Order) Vinay Chobe, Additional CP Naval Bajaj, DCP HQ Shrimati N Ambika, DCP (Excise) Pranay Ashok, DCP (Zone 1) Samgramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 2) Rajiv Jan, DCP (SB 1) Ganesh Shinde and other officers and employees were present on this occasion.

"Police personnel are risking their health and working for 16-18 hours. Therefore, it is imperative they take care of their health too. The Mumbai Police Commissionerate is distributing safety kits to police personnel and this is most important and they deserve compliments for this," Deshmukh said. "The use of materials provided in these kits will surely save them from the health point of view," he added.

The state government has recently announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of police personnel if s/he succumbs to infection contracted while on duty during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Government fully supports the police. Mumbai CP Paramvir Singh thanked the government and the Home Minister for this support.

Mumbai Police Commissionerate distributed 10,000 safety kits and the Home Minister launched this project with today's ceremony.