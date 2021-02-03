'10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years'

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in three years: Government in Lok Sabha

During the three years, 1,452 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 00:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 364 security personnel and 341 civilians were injured in these ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During the three years, 1,452 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in which 233 security personnel and 115 civilians were killed, he said in a written reply to a question.

As many as 635 terrorists were also killed in gunfights with security forces in 2018, 2019 and 2020, he said.

Reddy said a total of 484 security personnel and 373 civilians were injured in terrorist attacks.

The minister said the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations or cross-border firings.

There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks over the last three years due to a slew of pre-emptive measures undertaken by the government, he said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G Kishan Reddy
Pakistan
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Ceasefire violation
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 