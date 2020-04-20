108 new COVID-19 in Gujarat; state tally rises to 1,851

108 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 1,851

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 20 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said.

Among the new patients, 91 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 1,192.

Besides, six new cases were reported from Aravalli district, two each from Kutch, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Surat, and one each from Vadodara and Mehsana, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 106 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.

Out of 1,676 active cases, 14 patients are in critical condition while 1,662 are stable, she said.

Ahmedabad
Vadodara
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Gujarat
