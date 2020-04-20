108 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 1,851

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said.

Among the new patients, 91 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 1,192.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Besides, six new cases were reported from Aravalli district, two each from Kutch, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Surat, and one each from Vadodara and Mehsana, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 106 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Out of 1,676 active cases, 14 patients are in critical condition while 1,662 are stable, she said.