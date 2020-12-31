10th grade student shoots classmate dead in school after argument over seat in UP

A 10th standard student shot his classmate dead at school in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Thursday following an altercation over a seat.

According to the police sources here, the 14-year old victim was shot three times around noon in full view of the other students. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Both the victim and the accused were of the same age.

Sources said that the two had an altercation on Wednesday over seating arrangement in the class. The victim wanted the accused to sit somewhere else in the classroom. The accused was so incensed that he brought the licensed pistol of his uncle, who was an army jawan, when he came to the school on Thursday.

Police said that other students and teachers ran for safety as the accused tried to flee by brandishing the pistol. He also reportedly fired in the air to scare the other students and teachers. The school principal, however, got the gates of the institution closed and the accused was overpowered a little later by a few teachers.

He was handed over to the police, sources said. Another country-made pistol was recovered from the bag of the accused, sources added. The parents of the deceased sought to know as to how the accused managed to bring two pistols inside the school and demanded a probe.