11 armed forces personnel among 69 Covid-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, tally crosses 27k

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus count rose to 2,704 on Sunday as 69 more people, including eleven armed forces personnel, tested positive for the disease.

So far, 13 people have died of the infection in the state.

Among the fresh cases, 27 were reported from Solan, 11 from Mandi, 10 from Shimla, eight from Kangra, six from Hamirpur, four from Chamba, two from Bilaspur and one from Sirmaur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Mandi, five Army jawans and a 15-year-old girl of Samkhetar are among the fresh eleven cases, a district official said.

Four Army and one Navy personnel besides a five-year-old girl were among those who contracted the infection in Kangra, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

In Hamirpur, a 30-year-old Army jawan who had recently returned from Leh is among the fresh cases, chief medical officer Dr Archana Soni said.

Besides a 26-year-old man of Badsar's Bairi village and a 29-year-old woman of Ropri village in Bhareri area also tested positive, she said, adding they had recently returned from Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, two men of Uttap and Jhareri villages and a woman of Sujanpur also tested positive, she added.

In Shimla, eight labourers tested positive at Dakolar in Rampur subdivision, SP Omapati Jamwal said.

Besides two Nepali labourers of an apple orchardist tested positive at Shallan village in Shimla's Rohru, Rohru Sub-Divisional Magistrate Babu Ram Sharma said, adding that they were quarantined at Shallan village since their arrival here on July 21.

Till now, 1,559 people have recovered from the infection while 15 migrated out of the state.

Fifty-seven patients -- 23 in Sirmaur, 17 in Solan, seven each in Una and Kangra, two in Shimla and one in Bilaspur-- recovered from the infection on Sunday, Dhiman said.

There are a total of 1,115 active Covid-19 cases in the state now, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 396, followed by 167 in Sirmaur; 130 in Kangra; 134 in Mandi; 93 in Shimla; 60 in Una; 38 in Chamba; 36 in Bilaspur; 31 in Hamirpur; 19 in Kullu; and 11 in Kinnaur, Dhiman said.