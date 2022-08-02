11 arrested for thrashing kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh over playing music on speakers

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly thrashing some kanwariyas over playing music on speakers in Wazirganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Dungopur village Monday evening when the kanwariyas were returning from Bareilly, they said.

According to police, the accused objected to the kanwariyas playing music on speakers, and beat them up.

Superintendent of Police O P Singh said 11 people, including village head Rihan and former village head Babu Khan, have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).