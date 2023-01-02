11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derailed in Rajasthan

Eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district early Monday morning, an official said.
No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of train number 12480 on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am.
The railways has opened helpline numbers and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the situation, the official said.
