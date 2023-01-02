11 cars of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derailed in Rajasthan

11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derailed in Rajasthan

No casualties have been reported

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 02 2023, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 10:31 ist
Suryanagari Express train after coaches of the train derailed near Pali. Credit: PTI Photo

Eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district early Monday morning, an official said.

No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of train number 12480 on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am.

The railways has opened helpline numbers and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the situation, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Mumbai
Jodhpur
train
India News

What's Brewing

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 