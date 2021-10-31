11 dead, 4 injured in Uttarakhand road accident

11 people died and four were injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, news agency ANI reported.
SDM Chakrata has rushed to the spot with Police and SDRF.
More to follow...
