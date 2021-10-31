11 dead, 4 injured in Uttarakhand road accident

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 10:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

11 people died and four were injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, news agency ANI reported.

SDM Chakrata has rushed to the spot with Police and SDRF. 

More to follow...

Uttarakhand
India News
Accident

