11 killed in bus accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

The dead include two boys, aged five and 14, besides three women and two teenagers

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 14 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 11:31 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

At least 11 people were killed and 24 others injured when a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in the hilly Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. 

Reports said the overloaded minibus skidded off the road and rolled several hundred meters into the gorge, resulting in on-the-spot death of 11 passengers. Twenty-four others sustained injuries. 

The dead include two boys, aged five and 14, besides three women and two teenagers. 

Reports said the accident occurred near Barari Ballah Sawjian when the driver of the bus (JK12-1419) apparently lost control over it. 

Immediately after the accident, locals, police and the Army rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Jammu region, where the condition of 11 of them is stated to be critical.

Jammu and Kashmir
Accident
India News

