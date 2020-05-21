11 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh; state tally rises to 126

11 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh; tally now at 126

PTI
PTI,
  • May 21 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

At least 11 more people, mostly migrant workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 126, a health official said.

Of the new cases, four were reported from Rajnandgaon, three from Janjgir-Champa, and one each from Raipur, Surguja, Kanker and Balod districts, the official said.

Most of these patients were migrant labourers who recently returned to their hometowns from different states of the country and were staying in quarantine centres, he said.

The state's Bastar division recorded its first case of coronavirus after a migrant worker tested positive in Kanker district, he said.

The Bastar division comprises seven districts- Kanker, Kondagoan, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has gone up to 126.

So far, 59 patients have recovered and 67 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The state has not recorded any COVID-19 death so far, he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-126, new cases-11, deaths-0, discharged-59, active cases-67, people tested so far-42,566. 

