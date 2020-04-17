11 people hiding in truck headed for Kashmir booked, quarantined

Eleven people hiding in a truck headed for Kashmir were intercepted in the Union territory's Ramban district and booked for violating lockdown norms, officials here said on Friday.

All of them were placed under administrative quarantine after a medical examination, they added.

Police personnel conducting a routine check on the highway at Nashri stopped the truck and found the 11 people hiding in it, they said.

The driver was identified as Mukhtayar Ahmed of Shopian and the truck was headed for Srinagar from Udhampur, the officials said.

An FIR was lodged against them for violating the lockdown imposed across the country to combat the spread of COVID-19, they added.